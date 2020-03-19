Maxine O. Mitchell, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born on September 4, 1931, in Fincastle, Va. She is survived and missed by her daughters, Virginia Murphy, (Danny) of Chesapeake, Va. and Kay Foster (Curtis) of Forest; one grandson, Jacob Murphy of Chesapeake, Va.; three granddaughters, Casey Fowler (Ray) of Power Springs, Ga., Jacqueline Blake (Marcus) of Forest, and Suzanne Bristow (Billy) of Amelia County Courthouse; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of beloved nieces, church members, travel companions and neighbors. Maxine graduated with honors from high school and received a full mathematics scholarship from Hollins College. Living at the YWCA in Lynchburg and working as a bookkeeper for Southwestern Life Insurance Company she met and married the love of her life, Jack Mitchell, and were happily married for over 60 years. She was a homemaker until she began working for the Dept. of Commerce (Census Bureau) which lasted over 15 years. She was a past Regent of the Peaks of Otter Chapter with the DAR and current member of the UDC. Maxine was also an active volunteer with the Bedford Museum, enjoying every minute with the visitors and staff there for over 26 years. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church Cemetery in Bedford, with the Rev. Dr. David L. Henderson officiating. To send online condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family.
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.