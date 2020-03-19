Maxine O. Mitchell, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. She was born on September 4, 1931, in Fincastle, Va. She is survived and missed by her daughters, Virginia Murphy, (Danny) of Chesapeake, Va. and Kay Foster (Curtis) of Forest; one grandson, Jacob Murphy of Chesapeake, Va.; three granddaughters, Casey Fowler (Ray) of Power Springs, Ga., Jacqueline Blake (Marcus) of Forest, and Suzanne Bristow (Billy) of Amelia County Courthouse; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of beloved nieces, church members, travel companions and neighbors. Maxine graduated with honors from high school and received a full mathematics scholarship from Hollins College. Living at the YWCA in Lynchburg and working as a bookkeeper for Southwestern Life Insurance Company she met and married the love of her life, Jack Mitchell, and were happily married for over 60 years. She was a homemaker until she began working for the Dept. of Commerce (Census Bureau) which lasted over 15 years. She was a past Regent of the Peaks of Otter Chapter with the DAR and current member of the UDC. Maxine was also an active volunteer with the Bedford Museum, enjoying every minute with the visitors and staff there for over 26 years. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church Cemetery in Bedford, with the Rev. Dr. David L. Henderson officiating. To send online condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, is assisting the family.

