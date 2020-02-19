John Wayne Mitchell, 73, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Susan Morgan Mitchell. John was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School in the class of 1967. John was a machinist for BWXT for over 48 years. John was born in Lynchburg on June 8, 1946, the son of the late Henry Allen Mitchell and the late Clara Booze Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Tammy Mitchell Blunt, and his brother, Terry Allen Mitchell. In addition to his wife of 52 years, John is survived by his son, Edward "Eddie" Wayne Mitchell; son in-law, Anthony "Tony" Dwight Blunt; niece, Shannon Mitchell Newhouse; nephew, Gregory Louis Mitchell; two grandchildren, Jayde Elizabeth Blunt and Ian Dwight Blun;, as well as grandnieces and grandnephews. John was an avid photographer, loved to travel, and was a member of the Lynchburg Hillcats Booster Club. A celebration of John's life will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Legacy Wealth Management, 1971 English Tavern Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society 1211 Old Gravesmill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
