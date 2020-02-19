John Wayne Mitchell, 73, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was the husband of Susan Morgan Mitchell. John was born in Lynchburg, on June 8, 1946, a son of the late Henry Allen Mitchell and the late Clara Booze Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Tammy Mitchell Blunt and his brother, Terry Allen Mitchell. In addition to his wife of 52 years, John is survived by his son, Edward "Eddie" Wayne Mitchell; son in-law, Anthony "Tony" Dwight Blunt; two grandchildren, Jayde Elizabeth Blunt and Ian Dwight Blunt; niece, Shannon Mitchell Newhouse; nephew, Gregory Louis Mitchell; as well as grandnieces and grandnephews. John was a graduate of E.C. Glass High School in the class of 1967 and was a machinist for BWXT for over 48 years. He was an avid photographer, loved to travel, and was a member of the Lynchburg Hillcats Booster Club. A celebration of John's life will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Legacy Wealth Management, 1971 English Tavern Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Lynchburg Humane Society, 1211 Old Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

