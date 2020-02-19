Hallie Kathryn Dudley Mitchell, 89, of Marysville Road, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Lennie Mitchell and was a member of Baptist Tabernacle Church. She was born in Altavista, Virginia, on June 11, 1930, a daughter of the late James H. Dudley and Hallie Moses Dudley. She is survived by her three children, Lennie W. Mitchell Jr. and wife, Juanita, of Altavista, Va., Nancy Ashwell of Gladys, Va., and Jim Mitchell, of Altavista, Va.; a brother, Dennis Dudley and wife, Lucille, of Hamptonville, N.C.; and a sister, Helen Hillsman and husband, James Earl, of Altavista, Va. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Troy Dudley, Zeke Dudley, and Carlton Dudley and one sister, Shirley Thurman. Ms. Mitchell is survived by her grandchildren, Julie Bryant and husband, Jeff, of Rustburg, Va., Brad Ashwell and wife, Christy, of Altavista, Va., Crystal Mitchell of Mebane, N.C., Melissa Rudder and husband, Brandon of Nathalie, Va., and Justin Mitchell of Renan, Va. She is further survived by 10 great-grandchildren. Ms. Mitchell is survived by a special nephew, David Dudley of Lynchburg, Va.; as well as her best friend, Dot Mitchell. She leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews and other family and friends who she brought much joy to with her compassionate, caring, and thoughtful personality. A funeral service will be conducted Friday, February 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Finch & Finch Chapel in Altavista by Pastor Sonny Yoder. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday and other times at the residence. Interment will follow at Altavista Memorial Park.

