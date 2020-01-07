George Edward Mitchell, 55, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020. George was born on June 9, 1964, in Lynchburg, a son of the late Donald Arthur Mitchell and Rosa Gowen Mitchell of Madison Heights. In addition to his mother, he is survived by a brother, Barry Mitchell of Madison Heights; a sister, Nancy Nash and husband, Steve, of Appomattox; a nephew, Donald Mitchell II and wife, Heather; a great-niece, Serenity Mitchell; and great-nephew, Donald Mitchell III, all of Madison Heights. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Lynch and one brother, Donald "Sonny" Mitchell. A Celebration of George's Life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Church of God on East Hwy. 60, Gladstone, Va., in Amherst County, with the Rev. Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
