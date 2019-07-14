Catherine "Cathy" B. Mitchell, 78, of Huddleston, Va., died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at her home. She was the loving wife of 52 years to the late Lawrence "Larry" Mitchell, who died in November of 2015. Born in Del Rio, Tenn., she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and late Mary (Hale) Boley. In 1969, Catherine graduated from Cocke County High School in Newport, Tenn. At that time, she moved to Washington, D.C. to begin her career in law enforcement with the FBI. While working at the FBI, Cathy met Larry. After retirement from the FBI, she continued her career in law enforcement with Virginia State Police in Richmond, VA. During this time, Cathy and Larry enjoyed visiting Smith Mountain Lake, where they ultimately chose to spend their retirement years. Catherine is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Mitchell; son, Mark Mitchell; and brother, Dan Boley. In addition to her parents and husband, Catherine was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn June Wiand; brother, Jimmy Lynn Boley; and stepbrothers Freddy Taylor, Cecil W. "Buddy" Taylor, and Johnny Taylor. Catherine will be dearly missed. The family would like to give a special thank you to Centra Hospice for the outstanding care and compassion shown to Catherine and family. You are invited to visit with Catherine and Larry's family and friends from 5 until 9 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the Bedford Room of Heath's Waterfront Grill (www.heathswaterfrontgrill.com) 1217 Graves Harbor Trail, Huddleston, VA 24104. Catherine and Larry's memorial service and celebration of life will be officiated by Pastor John Reale. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Catherine's name be made to ASPCA (www.aspca.com) in memory of her love of her Pembroke Welsh Corgis and cat. To view Catherine's online tribute and to share a memory with her family, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.