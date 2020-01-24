Services for Joel Herschel Minnis, President of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, Inc. will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Cross Road Baptist Church, 191 Crossroads Lane, Evington, Va. Viewing will be held one hour prior to the hour of service. Viewing at other times are as follow, Friday, January 24, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, 608 Main Street. Family visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, from 6 un til 8 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 7056 Leesville Road, Lynch Station, Va.
Minnis, Joel Herschel
