Glenda Haywood Minnick, 80, of Bedford, formerly of Loudoun County, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born on December 14, 1939, in Lumberton, N.C. She was the daughter of the late Ralph C. Haywood and Ruby Covington Haywood. In addition to her parents, Glenda was preceded in death by her brother, John C. Haywood. Glenda was retired from Loudoun Public School after 30 years. She started her career in Lincoln, Va., as the principal at the age of 23. She loved traveling especially to North Myrtle Beach. She was also a wonderful seamstress who loved quilting. Having made over 700 quilts throughout the years for the Roanoke Rescue Mission. Glenda was very dedicated member of St. John's Episcopal Church choir for 20 plus years. She was loved dearly and will me missed by all that knew her especially her loving husband Gene Minnick. In addition to her husband, Gene, Glenda is survived by her sister, Mary D. Brown; brother, Frederick F. Haywood; nine nieces, Peyton, Robin, Dawn, Lynette, Karen, Beth, Carrie, Cathy and Rebecca; and one nephew, David. Also surviving are numerous great nieces, great nephews; and goddaughter, Elizabeth Hatrick Schieb and many friends. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Glenda's memory please consider the American Heart Association or St. Thomas Episcopal Church. To send condolences online please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory Bedford is assisting the family.
