Elaine Mims Robertson, 76, of Lynchburg went to be present with her Lord and Savior on May 19, 2020. Born December 23, 1943 in Plaquemine, Louisiana, she was married to Danny William ("Bill") Robertson. Elaine leaves to cherish her memory four children: Jill Newton (Matt) of Roanoke, Jay Stubblefield (Teresa) of Harrogate, Tenn.; Wendy McFaden (Timmy) of Lynchburg and Lori Sweeney (Thomas) of Concord; ten grandchildren: Marshall and Lilly Stubblefield; Reese and Rachel Newton; Tyler and Madison McFaden; Landon and Lawson Sweeney; Hunter and Walker Robertson; one brother: Gene Mims of Brentwood, Tenn.; two sisters-in-law, Linda Spencer of Lynchburg and Ann Mims of Brentwood, TN; and a daughter-in-law, Sarah Robertson. She was preceded in death by her parents V.O. and Margery B. Mims and by one son, Zane Robertson. Elaine was retired from Westminster Canterbury in Lynchburg and an active member of Tree of Life Ministries. She had a quick wit and great sense of humor, and enjoyed sharing her faith, traveling with friends (especially to the Virgin Islands), spending time with family, and making the most of each and every day. In the interest of everyone's health and safety, the family will have a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that those who wish to honor Elaine's memory consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (800-805-5856 or https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html) or to Tree of Life Ministries. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
