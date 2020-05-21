August 31, 1948 - Sunday, May 17, 2020 Helga Siegfried Mills, 71, of Moneta, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 17, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on August 31, 1948, in Wiesbaden, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Willie Siegfried and Mina Silberesisen Siegfried. Helga was preceded in death by her two sisters. Helga worked for Klopman Mills in Hurt, Va. for many years before opening her own business Mountain Valley Elder Care in Axton, Va. She was a member of Patmos United Methodist Church of Huddleston, Va. She enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, planting flowers in the spring and spending time with the ones she loved. Helga is survived by her fiance', Ken Kilgore of Moneta, Va.; her sons, Siegfried Charles Mills and wife, Teresa, of Lynchburg, and Randolph Mills Jr. and wife. Debbie, of Rustburg; granddaughter, Amanda Arndt and her husband, Justin; and one great-granddaughter, Cora Renee Arndt of Hurt, Va. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Family and friends are welcome to visit and share their fond memories of Helga Saturday, May 23, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the home of Charles and Teresa Mills, 1005 Grand View Circle, Lynchburg, VA 24502. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to American Lung Association, your local humane society or any other local charity you would like in her honor. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory 320 North Bridge St Bedford, VA 24523

