Thomas Henry Millner, 72, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Fairmont Crossing. Born on September 23, 1947, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Alfred Henry Millner and the late Ollie Doris Foster Millner. He had worked for C. B. Fleet for 32 years and was a member of Timberlake Baptist Church. He is survived by a devoted cousin, Peggy Millner Page and many other cousins. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Millner family (929-5712).

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Millner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

