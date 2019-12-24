Maurice Jefferson Millner, 89, of Rustburg, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019. He was born on March 14, 1930 in Bedford County, a son of the late Jefferson Jackson Millner and the late Virgie O. Falls Millner. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife, Gladys Wilson Millner; five sisters, Jean Millner Isaacs, Mildred Millner Goff, Lillian Millner; infant sisters, Inez, and Catherine; and one brother, Wilmer F. Millner. He was a member of White's United Methodist Church in Rustburg since 1953; retired from Truck Body Corporation after 50 years of service and served his country during the Korean Conflict. Maurice was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #16, and a member of the Forty and Eight Club. While he was a member of the Post #16 Color Guard he participated in over 4,000 funerals for veterans. He never met a stranger in his life and was dedicated most especially to the veterans. Maurice served on numerous boards and committees during his life, one that he was committed to was the Campbell County Litter Commission, Marshall Lodge #39 AF&AM in Lynchburg and a lifetime member of Lyn Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Department, an honorary member of the Concord Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of the Woodman of the World for slightly more than 50 years. He is survived by one brother, James Nelson Millner; two daughters, Catherine Millner Tomlin and Emily Giles Jones (G.H.); two grandsons, Jeffrey Hunter Jones (Angie) and Mark Jefferson "Jay" Wills (Jennifer); three granddaughters, Jennifer H. Rickman (Steve), Jamie Wills, and Melissa Jones Hale (Jason); 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. A special thanks to his niece, Kim Millner, for her undying love and companionship as his Bingo date on Monday nights at American Legion Post #16. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at American Legion Post #16. A celebration of his life will be conducted at 12 p.m. at American Legion Post #16, with the Reverend Jack Davis and Pastor Al Steward officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park with military honors provided by Post #16. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to please consider the Lyn Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Department or American Legion Post #16. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Millner, Maurice Jefferson
