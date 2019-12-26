Maurice Jefferson Millner, 89, of Rustburg, died on Saturday, December 21, 2019. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019 at American Legion Post #16. A celebration of his life will be conducted at 12 p.m. at American Legion Post #16, with the Reverend Jack Davis and Pastor Al Steward officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park with military honors provided by Post #16. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to please consider the Lyn Dan Heights Volunteer Fire Department or American Legion Post #16. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory of Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Millner, Maurice Jefferson
