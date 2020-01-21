Loretta Viar Millner, 82, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Runk & Pratt, Liberty Ridge. She was the loving wife of the late Ronald Wayne Millner. Loretta was born in Lynchburg, Va. on July 25, 1937, a daughter of the late Kirby Edward Viar and the late Lula Elizabeth Wood Viar. She was a retired supervisor at the CB Fleet Company and attended Thomas Road Baptist Church. In addition to her husband and parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her twin sister, Laura Viar Gowen and her son, Ronald Wayne Millner Jr. (Peanut). She is survived by her daughters, Renee Massie (Robert) and Pamela Cederstrom (John) and family; two grandchildren, Megan Coleman (Edward) and Justin Williams (Heidi); two great-grandchildren, Ella and Cole Coleman; her sister-cousin, Brenda Sprouse (Monty) and family; a brother-in-law, Pete Gowen; her loving nephew, Michael Banton (Julie) and family and her devoted dog, Louie. She and her husband had many dear friends in Myrtle Beach and the NAS Key West, Florida during their RV years traveling and being camp host. The family extends special thanks and love to the staff and her friends at Runk & Pratt, Liberty Ridge, especially the staff on the third floor. Memorial contributions in Loretta's memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, American Cancer Society or Lynchburg Humane Society. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Millner, Loretta Viar
To plant a tree in memory of Loretta Millner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.