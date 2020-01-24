Kenneth Millner, 80, of Lynchburg, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born on November 1, 1939, he was a son of the late Beverley Thomas Millner and Ruth Evelyn Mikels Millner. He was the loving husband of the late Betty Louise Oliver Millner for 59 years. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Beverley T. Millner Jr. and Curtis Millner. Survivors include his daughter, Kenda Millner and many nieces and nephews. He was a loving caretaker to both of his parents and his wife for many years. His ministry here on earth was taking care of and providing for everyone around him. A graveside service will be held Monday, January 27, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor Jack Davis officiating. A viewing will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Providence United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 615, Rustburg, VA 24588. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 Graves Mill Road, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Millner, Kenneth Edward
