On Sunday, December 15, Betty Lou Millner transitioned into Heaven to play the organ and lead the choir with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Betty had a Bachelor's Degree in education and a Master's Degree in music. She loved music, played numerous musical instruments, and volunteered innumerable hours sharing her gift with others. She was choir director at Providence United Methodist Church for 41 years. In early December, she was honored by the church with a beautiful Christmas music program dedication. Her volunteer work included organizing and directing many musical activities for Fairview Methodist Church's PEP Club. Those attending enjoyed sing-a-longs, playing instruments provided by Betty, and guest performances. In addition, she shared her musical talents with the residents of The Oaks. They looked forward not only to the playing and singing, but especially enjoyed using the hand bells. In 2018, Betty was featured on WSET. As typical of Betty, she volunteered by working with those in the Respiratory Therapy program at Centra Health after her husband was diagnosed with a rare congenital heart condition that affected respiratory function. She encouraged the class to play the harmonica, providing therapy as they focused on breathing in and out to make music. Often she accompanied them on the keyboard. Together, they made therapy fun and worthwhile. Betty retired from Lynchburg Public Schools after teaching special education classes for many years. She implemented many innovative programs with her students encouraging them to strive for their best with the goal of becoming productive, successful adults. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Kenneth Millner; and daughter, Kenda Millner. Also surviving is a special dedicated niece, Rhonda Jones. Rhonda showed support through calls, visits, running errands, and providing food. In addition, she always looked forward to the delicious meals her cousin and husband, Carolyn and E.P. Bosigner, provided. Betty will be greatly missed by a loving church family and many other friends and relatives, especially lifelong friends, Janet and Randy Hooper. She truly appreciated every gesture of support shown to her and her family. Betty was preceded in death by her mother and father, Louise and George Powers; her sister, Ann Rohrabaugh; and half sister, Sue Skinner. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Centra Health and Seven Hills Home Health/Hospice. All the nurses, aides, and physical therapists were wonderful. Betty was an animal lover, but she especially loved her granddog and grandcat, Olie and O.C. For this reason, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society or her church, Providence United Methodist Church (P.O. Box 615, Rustburg, VA 24588). A graveside entombment will be conducted 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Fort Hill Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor Jack Davis officiating. There will be no formal visitation hours, yet family and friends are invited to visit at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
