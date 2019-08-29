Willie Eary Miller, 90, of Washington, N.C. peacefully passed away at his residence on August 26, 2019, to be with the Lord and his precious wife, Lillian Falwell Miller. He was born on July 25, 1929, in Grenta, Va., son the late George Miller and Madie Hammock Miller. Survivors include his one daughter, Wendy Miller Witzke; son, David Terrell Miller; his two sisters, Lessie Miller Smith and Polly Miller Dawson; four grandchildren, Christopher David Miller, Jason Todd Miller, Emily Bryce Witzke, and Cody Michael Witzke; one great-grandchild, Kaitlyn Nicole Miller; a niece, Polly Mae Hall Austin and her husband, Buddy Gene Austin, and a second son, the late Barry Edison Miller. For those who met, knew and loved him, we are grateful for his life. A private service is planned.
