Mr. Vernon S. Miller, 78, of 6164 Straightstone Road, Long Island, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday night, August 7, 2019, at his residence. Born July 24, 1941, in Pittsylvania County, he was the son of the late Gideon Miller and Park Virginia Ham Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sandra Logan. Mr. Miller was last employed at the Lane Company in Altavista, Virginia and was a member of the Riceville Missionary Baptist Church. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Dora Miller of the residence; one daughter, April Haley (Dennis) of Hurt, Virginia; one granddaughter, Destiny Haley of Hurt, Virginia; three brothers, Kelly Miller of Washington, D.C., Sterling Miller of Long Island, Virginia and John Miller of District Heights, Maryland; six sisters, Jerlene Chavis of Annandale, Virginia, Betty Dixon, Denny Lea Coles, Thalia Miller, Brenda Poindexter (William) and Lois Miller, all of Gretna, Virginia; his niece and nephew whom he reared, Joan Pannell (Herman) of Rustburg, Virginia and James Womack of Roanoke, Virginia; two sisters-in-law, Hattie Ham (Craymon) of Long Island, Virginia and Nannie Glass (Garland) of Java, Virginia; two brothers-in-law, Bernard Patrick (Sarah) of Hurt, Virginia, Carter Patrick of Long Island, Virginia; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Mr. Miller will be conducted on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Riceville Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Ronnie R. Walker, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 to 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
