A funeral service for Shawn A. Miller will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Rivermont Baptist Church. Interment will be held at the Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The cortege will assemble at Community Funeral Home. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Community Funeral Home directing

