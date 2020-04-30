Marjorie Knight Arthur Miller, 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, at Lynchburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born on September, 14, 1930, in Bedford County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Perry Knight and the late Myrtle Gaddy Knight. Marjorie graduated from Boonesboro High School in 1948 and attended Radford College. She retired from General Electric Corp after 24 years of service. Marjorie was a member of North Bedford Baptist Church and enjoyed antiques and collecting coins and rocks. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, William "Bill" Thomas Arthur; grandson, Charles William Arthur; brothers, Freddie Knight and Roland Knight; and two sisters, Helen Knight and Betty Knight. She is survived by her sons, William "WT" Arthur Jr. and wife Brenda, Kenneth Arthur and wife, Chris, and Derrick Arthur and wife, Robbie; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three brothers, Donald Knight and wife, Nellie, Kent Knight, and Clinton Knight and wife, Marsha; and two sisters, Barbara Knight and Linda Knight. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a family only graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Arthur Family Cemetery in Evington. There will be no formal visitation. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Arthur Family Cemetery, C/O Derrick Arthur, 855 Blackwater Rd., Evington, Virginia 24550. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is assisting the Miller family (239-0331).
