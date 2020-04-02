Ida Belle McConnell Miller, 68, of Lynchburg, died on Monday, March 30, 2020. She was the wife of Steven C. Miller. Ida was born on July 2, 1951, in Leonardtown, Md. She was the daughter of the late Charles McConnell and Edna Corbin McConnell and was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, Anthony Miller (Tricia) of Madison Heights, and Mark Miller (Sandy) of Lynchburg; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Sierra, Zachary, Mackenzie, Brittany,Joshua, Brianna, and Jacob; brothers, Arthur McConnell and Gary McConnell, both of Palmetto, Fla., and Frank McConnell of Lexington Park, Md.; and one sister, Mary Smith of Flint, Mish. A memorial service for Ida will be held at a later date. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

