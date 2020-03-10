Fredrick Lee Miller, 74, of Lynchburg, peacefully passed on Friday, March 6, 2020, at his home. Born June 8, 1945, he was the son of the late Frederick L.R. and Elaine Smither Miller of Altavista. A graduate of Altavista High School, he attended Phillips Business College and obtained an Associate Degree in Business. He served as a licensed realtor for over 25 years in the Central Virginia area as well as an owner/operator of several retail stores in Lynchburg, Naruna, and Brookneal. He is survived by his loving wife, of 54 years, Cynthia Nester Miller; two Daughters, Sharon Harvey (Gary), and Andrea Miller (Thomas Mason); a granddaughter, Victoria (Tori) Harvey; brother, Glenn Miller (Linda); and special family friend, John Meade. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler Kelty Lee Harvey. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the local Humane Society of your choice. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Diuguid Waterlick Chapel officiated by the Reverend Coretha Loughridge. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Diuguid Funeral Service, Waterlick Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to WWW.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
Service information
Mar 12
Funeral Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
1:00PM-1:45PM
1:00PM-1:45PM
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Guaranteed delivery before Frederick's Funeral Service begins.
Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Diuguid Waterlick Chapel
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
21914 Timberlake Rd.
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Guaranteed delivery before Frederick's Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Commital Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
2:15PM-2:30PM
2:15PM-2:30PM
Virginia Memorial Park
11490 Forest Rd.
Forest, VA 24551
11490 Forest Rd.
Forest, VA 24551
Guaranteed delivery before Frederick's Commital Service begins.
