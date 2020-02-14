Ethel Louise Reid Miller departed this life on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at UVA Medical Center. She was born on July 6, 1943, to the late Elmer Wilbert Reid Sr. and Laura Regina Reid. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Jackson Street United Methodist Church. Community Funeral Home assiting the family.

