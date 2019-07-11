Elizabeth Caldwell Miller, 91, of St. Petersburg, Fla., died on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Anthony's Hospital in St. Petersburg. She was born on May 1, 1927, in Appomattox, Virginia. She will be missed by her loving family, son, Steven Edward Miller (Cynthia); daughters, Patricia Miller Hunt (Joseph) and Deborah Miller Savoca (Jack); son, Elvin Scott Miller (Celeste); four grandchildren, Teresa Miller Bowles (Boz), Cynthia Miller Carter (Kevin), Karianne Howard Campbell (Jay), and Carson Nathaniel Miller; four great-grandchildren, Samantha Jansch Carter, Jessica Dawn Carter, Sean Patrick Bowles, and Brennan Edward Bowles; and dear friends, Dot Kinney, Bunni Longwell, and Sandra Minor. Liz was the daughter of Lyle Caldwell and Annie Carson (who was the daughter of Carey E. Carson and Irene Elizabeth Chick all of Appomattox). Please come celebrate and pay respect to the last of her family's great generation. Graveside services to be held 12 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Jonesboro Cemetery, 9215 Patrick Henry Hwy., Roseland Va.
