Deacon Carsue Haskins Miller departed this life on August 30, 2019, at Virginia Baptist Hospital. She was born on December 9, 1929, to the late Armeta Jordan and John Haskins. She leaves to cherish her memory three children, Michael P. Miller (LaNell), Gary K. Miller Sr. (Vivian) and Dr. Annette D. Miller; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. A Celebration of Carsue's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Court Street Baptist Church. Interment will be held in the Forest Hill Cemetery. Her remains will be open to the public one hour prior to the service. Family and friends will assemble at the church. The family is receiving friends at 208 Chesterfield Rd. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com Community Funeral Home directing
