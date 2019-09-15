Ruth G. Milks, 89, of Lynchburg, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 13, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Frederick Cook and Margaret Hitchcock Cook of Allegany, N.Y. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Emmett L. Milks; brother, Clarence Cook (Martha) of Buffalo, N.Y; and a sister, Shirley Cook Taylor (Charles) of Friendship, N.Y. She was an avid knitter, enjoyed reading and playing cards. She was active in the volunteer knitting group at the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center. Ruth is survived by her daughter Kimberly Milks Owen; son-in-law, John Alexander Owen; and her granddaughter, Anne Doniphan Owen, who resides in Los Angeles, Calif. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at their home. Donations may be made to Blue Ridge Mended Hearts, Chapter 16, Lynchburg General Hospital, 1901 Tate Springs Road, Lynchburg, VA 24501.
