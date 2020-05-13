Thursday, May 7, 2020 Samuel L. Miles, departed this life on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. A viewing will be held at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, Inc. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 1 until 5 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with full military rights. Interment will take place at Quantico National Cemetery in Triangle, Va., on Monday, May 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home, Inc. is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Samuel Miles as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries