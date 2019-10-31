Roselyn Ann Witt Miles, of Madison Heights, went to be with her Lord in the early morning hours of Friday, October 25, 2019. Ann was the wife of the late Maurice S. Miles for many years. Ann was born in Covington, Va. on December 15, 1929 to the late Thomas C. Witt and Ulla P. Witt. Along with her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-daughter, Debbie Miles; sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Marvin Dunbar; and by her brothers, Gerald and Jim Witt. Ann is survived by her adopted families, Sharon and Gerald Bryant and family; and Susan and Dale Butler. Ann was a lover of animals, but especially her dogs. She had more fun with her dogs, Happy and Angel, and the Bryant's dog, Buddy. She also had a pet squirrel named Alvin that she would feed apple slices to while setting on her porch. Her window boxes were always filled with beautiful flowers from spring to fall. Ann took up painting later in life and created some beautiful pictures. Ann was also a reader and loved to visit the library to find a good book. The family would like to thank Robin Reynolds and her girls for the excellent care they gave Ann in her later years. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery on Friday, November 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
