Nelson Russell Miles Jr., 84, of Evington, Va., died on Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born in Evington on September 7, 1935, a son of the late Nelson Russel Miles Sr. and Constance Dowdy Miles. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Charles Miles; and sister, Sally Miles Henry. Nelson is survived by his wife, Deborah Gowen Miles; son, Jeffery Miles; step daughter, Shannon Shepard; granddaughter, Jenny Raven Miles; step grandsons; Steven Foster, Koty Goodman; sister, Anna Meekins; nieces, Jessica Winbauer, Julie Miles; and numerous other family and friends . As per Nelson's wishes there will be no services. Burch Messier Funeral Home, 317 West Main Street, Bedford (540-586-7360) is assisting the family.

