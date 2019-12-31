Dorothy "Peggy" Lawrence Miear, 80, formerly of Myrtle Lane in Lynchburg, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in her residence at Runk & Pratt Liberty Ridge. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Russell Miear; a sister, Betty Carey; and two brothers, Tommy Lawrence (Helen) and Roy Lawrence. Peggy was born on September 29, 1939, to the late Aubrey and Ethel Lawrence. She and Russell married in 1956 and spent many happy years building their family and traveling together. Always young at heart, Peggy and Russell delighted in sharing a "cone of crèam" with their grands. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Dawson and her husband, Gordon; and her son, Ray Miear and his wife, Cynthia. She also leaves four grandchildren, Chris Layne, Megan Edwards (Andrew), Afton Fisher (Matthew), and Daniel Miear; along with eight great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Sadie, Mckinley, Khloe, Silas, Logan, Evie, and Hannah. In addition to being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Peggy was a faithful servant of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ attending and serving at Flat Creek Baptist Church for more than 70 years. For a time she served as church secretary, was a member of countless committees, taught children in Sunday School, and until her passing was a member of the K.A.P. Sunday School Class. A funeral service and celebration of Peggy's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home in Lynchburg on Thursday, January 2, 2020, with the Rev. Earnest G. Carey officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Peggy's memory please consider Flat Creek Baptist Church, 14368 Wards Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Miear, Dorothy "Peggy" Lawrence
