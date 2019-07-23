John Michael, 73, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home after a brief illness. He was the husband of Ida Alcocer Michael. Born on March 2, 1946, in Cypress, Greece, to Antonios and Niovi Antoniou, he was later adopted by his uncle and aunt in New York City, John and Nora Michael John was a Master Butcher with over 50 years experience, most recently with The Fresh Market. In addition to his wife, Ida, he is survived by one daughter, Melissa Michael-Thompson of Long Island, N.Y.; two sons, Pericles Michael (Angelique) and Anthony R. Michael (Heather), all of Lynchburg; one brother, four sisters; six grandchildren. A celebration of John's life will be private at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com.
