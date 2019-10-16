Onyx "Richard" Metz Onyx "Richard" Metz, 79, of Concord, Va., passed away peacefully at home on Monday, October 14, 2019. Richard was born on January 13, 1940, in Gladys, Va. He graduated Concord School in 1958 and continued to receive various degrees from American University, St. Joseph University, Memphis State University, and completed the Effective Executive Program from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Richard worked most recently as the Safety & Human Resources Director at Thompson Trucking after retiring as the Postal Inspector in Charge for the U.S. Postal Service after 25 years. Richard formerly served as a Virginia State Trooper for 10 years where he stood guard at the funeral of John F Kennedy and he also served as a Sergeant in the National Guard for 7 years. Richard was also the former President of the Concord Ruritan Club and Concord Community Center, member of the Virginia Transportation Committee, Virginia Trucking Association and Safety Council, former Chairman of the Campbell County Economic Development Committee, Campbell County Planning Commission, Vice Chairman of the Campbell County Independent Conservatives, and Governor of Virginia appointee to the Board of Towing & Recovery. Richard was married to Gloria for 57 years and together they had three children, John (Pam) Metz of Huddleston, Va., Karen Metz of Forest, Va., and Bryan (Kelly) Metz of Vestavia, Ala. Richard is also survived by his brother, Frank Metz of Forest, Va.; four grandchildren, Lauren (Andrew) Anderson of Lynchburg, Va., Amanda Metz of Ashville, N.C., John Ross Metz of Madison Heights, Va., and Bryan "Bo" Metz Jr. of Vestavia, Ala., as well as many other family and friends. Richard was proceeded in death by his mother, Arlene Litchford Metz and his father, Onyx Stuart Metz. Visitation will be held Friday, October 18, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Diuguid Funeral Home, 811 Wiggington Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Thomas Terrace Baptist Church, 10600 Richmond Hwy., Lynchburg, VA 24504. Burial will follow the funeral at Earleys Chapel in Concord, Va. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Diuguid Funeral Home. The family of Onyx "Richard" Metz wishes to thank Duke University Cancer Center and the Centra Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center.
