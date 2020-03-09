John Robert Metcalf, 91, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. Born on May 11, 1928, in Prince Edward County, he was a son of the late Thomas J. and Nell Davis Metcalf. John retired from General Electric, was a member of Indian Hill United Methodist Church and served in the United States Navy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters and five brothers. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Pamela M. Metcalf; four children, three stepchildren, 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; one sister and two brothers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Indian Hill UMC Cemetery Fund, 188 Lonesome Oak Trail, Lynchburg, VA 24504. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Indian Hill United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jim Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

