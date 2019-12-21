Louie "Lou" Smyth Merricks Jr., 92 of Forest, husband of Carol M. Merricks, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home. He was born on April 13. 1927 in Bluefield, W.Va., son of the late Louie S. and Cora M. Merricks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Merricks; as well as three sisters, Lucille Hendrix, Edith Kinlaw, and Frances Wright. Lou was of the Baptist Faith and served his country in the United States Navy during World War II. He retired from B&W NNFD after 34 years, had volunteered for Habitat for Humanity for over 20 years and enjoyed woodworking. In addition to his wife, Carol, to whom he had been married for 46 years, he is survived by two daughters, Loretta Merricks and Vicky Cheatham; a sister, Jean Anneski; a sister-in-law, Betty Merricks; three grandchildren, Kristina Cheatham, Taylor Cheatham, and James Harper; one great-granddaughter, Sarah Harper; as well as a special niece, Pat Briggs. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Whitten Timberlake Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 with Pastor Timothy Wilde officiating. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park with military honors being rendered by Lynchburg American Legion Post #16. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Drive, Memphis, TN 38105 or Red Truck Food Ministry, 5225 Fort Ave, Ste A, Lynchburg, VA 24502. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel.
