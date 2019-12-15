Virginia Harrison Hollifield Meredith died peacefully at home in Virginia Beach, on November 12, 2019. She was born in Newark, New Jersey, on February 22, 1928. She was predeceased by her parents, Virginia Lipop Hollifield and Harrison Guyton Hollifield; her great-aunt and uncle, Annie Virginia Wood Thomasson and husband, John Gleason Thomasson who raised her from infancy; and her former husband, Chesley V. Meredith. She was also predeceased by her brother, John Rustel Thomasson and his wife, Margaret Smith Thomasson. Ginny graduated from E.C. Glass High School and Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg. She taught school for many years starting at Garland-Rodes Elementary School in Lynchburg and later at W.T. Cook Elementary School, Alanton Elementary School, and Lynnhaven Middle School all in Va. Beach. Later, Ginny became the 3rd real estate agent hired by William E. Wood Realty where she enjoyed designing, building, and selling homes. Ginny was a premier breeder of Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. She took great pride in breeding, always trying to improve the quality of Cavaliers. Her "Doggy Friends" (who also breed and show Cavalier King Charles Spaniels) were very supportive and loving of Ginny and her dogs. She also created beautiful handmade sterling silver and beaded jewelry from her own designs. Using her Southern charm and hospitality, Ginny loved to entertain her friends and family. She is well remembered for her special eggnog and homemade pulled mints. Over the years, numerous people complimented Ginny on her beautiful ice blue eyes. Ginny was a member of the Tidewater Antiques and Arts Association, the ChelseaGreen Hill Garden Club, and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Club, U.S.A. Her memory is lovingly cherished by her nephew and former student, William S. Thomasson (Phyllis); her niece and godchild, Elizabeth T. Johnston (Sam); two great nephews, five great-nieces, and 14 great-great-nieces and nephews. The family will always be grateful for Ginny's friend and caregiver Susan Huxter, who spent the last seven years lovingly caring for Ginny through her journey with Alzheimer's. They enjoyed many concerts such as Tidewater Winds and Frank Sings Frank, art museums, and other community functions together. Susan is truly an angel. A private memorial service will be held at a later date in Lynchburg. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in memory of Ginny to the Tidewater Winds Concert Band, P.O. Box 62000, Va. Beach, VA 23466.
