Kitty Meredith passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 and went to be with her heavenly father. Kitty was born July 15, 1927 to the late Marion Burley Sr. and Sallie Falwell Burley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Woodrow "Wick" Meredith. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Dan Burley and Gary Burley and her sister, Russel Pillow. Left to remember her are her son, Woodrow "Rhody" Meredith; daughter-in-law Janet; granddaughter Blaire Drinkard and husband, Jason; her sister, Roberta Burley; her brother, Ross Burley and wife, Gladys; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kitty graduated from Amherst County High School in 1943 where she proudly won the award for best female athlete participating in basketball and track. She worked in the office at Craddock Terry Shoe Corp. and later for 31 years at the Lynchburg City Water Utilities Department as bookkeeper. She took great pride in keeping meticulous books. When her son was a cub scout, Kitty was a den mother to many young boys. She always referred to the "Cubs" as her children and enjoyed following them in their later accomplishments. Her duties as den mother continued for many years after Rhody moved on to boy scouts. In later life, Kitty participated in the Women of the Moose ladies fraternity achieving the degree of Regent. Kitty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She never met a stranger and always had a kind word for everyone. A service celebrating her life will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Sardis United Methodist Church with Pastor Robert Parks officiating. Interment will follow in Tudor Hall Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. The family would like to thank Gentle Shepherd hospice for their care of Kitty during her final days and a special thank you to her sister Roberta, who was Kitty's caregiver for the last three and one-half years of her life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Sardis United Methodist Church, 147 Sardis Rd., Amherst, VA 24521. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.
