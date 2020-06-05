July 17, 1954 - June 1, 2020 Nancy Mehaffey, 65, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Lynchburg. Born on July 17, 1954, in Lynchburg, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Paul and June Mehaffey. Nancy was a lifelong Lynchburg resident. She graduated from E.C. Glass High School and attended Phillips Business College. Nancy graduated from the Woodrow Wilson Workforce Rehabilitation Center in Fishersville, Virginia and worked for J. Crew for fifteen years, retiring in 2004. Nancy was a lifelong member of Centenary United Methodist Church. Nancy was an avid reader all her life. She enjoyed both novels and presidential and U.S. history. She could remember any and all details without failure. Her favorite presidents were Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and John F. Kennedy. She was the family historian and would send gifts to family or friends, often including bookmarks in cards she sent. She always knew the right gift to give to those in her life. She loved classic movies, and often quoted them by heart. Nancy also loved to travel. She traveled all over the state of Virginia and Washington, D.C., seeing the places of historical events. She also traveled to England, Scotland, and Canada. Nancy was an avid follower of UVA sports, which was her father's alma mater. She was a devoted daughter and sister and loved her family. She is survived by her sister, Paula Mehaffey; an uncle, Terry "Sonny" Martin and his wife, Janice; an aunt, Vicky Mehaffey Brandt, all of Lynchburg; and many cousins and friends. The family wishes to thank her long time care providers and physicians for their dedication and compassion that they showed Nancy and her family especially from Dr. Daniel Horton, Dr. Eric Kenny, Dr. David Truitte and Heartland Health Care Center. A graveside service will be held Monday, June, 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery with the Rev. David Williams officiating. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Lynchburg Humane Society, www.lynchburghumane.org. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory 811 Wiggington Road, Lynchburg, Va.

Jun 8
Graveside Service
Monday, June 8, 2020
11:00AM-11:30AM
Spring Hill Cemetery
3000 Fort Ave
Lynchburg, VA 24501
