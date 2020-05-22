Deaconess Serena Virginia Megginson March 9, 1927 - May 17, 2020 Deaconess "Rae"Serena Virginia Megginson, age 93, of Appomattox County, Virginia, entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at The Elms of Lynchburg Assisted Living Care facility. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Mt. Airy Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Michael W. Reid, Jr. Pastor and the Rev. Troy Anderson, Eulogist. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service Davis-Turner Funeral Service

To plant a tree in memory of Deaconess Megginson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries