Deaconess "Rae" Serena Virginia Megginson March 9, 1927 - Sunday, May 17, 2020 Deaconess "Rae"Serena Virginia Megginson, age 93, of Appomattox County, Virginia, entered eternal rest on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at The Elms of Lynchburg Assisted Living Care facility. She was born on March 9, 1927, to the late Joe Agee Ferguson and Ruby (McCoy) in Appomattox County, Virginia. Virginia was a loving, caring and devoted wife and mother. She was an active member of Mt. Airy Baptist Church until her health declined in her late seventies. At Mt. Airy, she taught Sunday School and served as its Treasurer. She was appointed to the Deaconess Board, co-managed the Sunshine Choir, served on the Ladies Ever Ready Club and on the Usher Board for more than 35 years. Joe and Rae were faithful to Mt. Airy Baptist Church over many decades of service and leadership. In addition to her parents, Deaconess Megginson was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, the love of her life, Deacon Joseph W. Megginson; and her brothers, Obediah Ferguson and Agee "Connie" Ferguson. Virginia is survived by two dedicated daughters, Lonell Kidd (Percy Deceased) of Spout Spring, and Barbara Otey (Lawrence) of Madison Heights; one loving son, Richard Megginson (Mable) of Concord; two brothers, John C. Ferguson, and Sears "Cedar" Ferguson (Mary); four sisters, Arlene Cooper of Warrensville Heights, Maxine Thompson of Yonkers, New York, Irona Beard (Bennie) of Solon, Ohio, and Jean Ware of Amherst, Virginia; one brother-in-law, Marshall Megginson (Lillie) of Baltimore, Maryland; five grandchildren, Anthony Jones, Savanna Yancy, Shantelle Hodge, Christopher Otey (Annika) and Shaun Otey; six great-grandchildren, Kendall Lee, Samantha Lee, Chase Minnis, Jalen Hodge Roderick Hodge, and Leah Otey; two great-great grandchildren, Noah Otey and Cali Ellis; a special son-in-law, Harold Jones; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Davis - Turner Funeral Service. Due to constraints mandated by the global pandemic, an outdoor graveside service will be conducted for the immediate local family. Attendees should remain inside their vehicles for the duration of the service. Out of state relatives are strongly urged to remember Deaconess Megginson from the safety of their homes. A special heartfelt thank you is extended to her phenomenal team of caregivers, Mattie Chambers, Carol Lukehart, Stella Petty and the staff of The Elms who graciously cared for Virginia during her final years. The Megginson Family wishes all of the caregivers and their families a blessed and healthy future. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.
