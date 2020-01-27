Shirley Ann Meeks, 78, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Runk and Pratt Liberty Ridge. She was the wife of the late Leon Walker Meeks. Born on August 30, 1941, in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Beverly Hale Jones and the late Ola Rigney Jones. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church and a retired Administrative Assistant with Lynchburg City Schools. She is survived by two sons, Carlton Taliaferro of Durham, N.C., and Ronnie Taliaferro of Lynchburg; a daughter, Melinda Owen and her husband, Brandon, of Rustburg; four grandchildren, Tara Grizzard, Chasen Taliaferro Casadidio, Ryan Owen, and Emily Owen; and four great-grandchildren, Karleigh Drewry, Harper Grizzard, Bradleigh Jo Grizzard, and Collin Grizzard. A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park with Pastor JD Surbaugh officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 3831 Old Forest Road Suite 7, Lynchburg, VA 24501. The family would like to let the staffs of Runk and Pratt and Heritage Green know how very thankful they are for the care that was shown to our Mom over the past three years. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
