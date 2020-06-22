June 20, 2020 Kathleen Canedo Mee, 89, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late James Clair Mee and the daughter of Alfred Canedo and Mary Duffy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved grandmother who took her into her arms as a newborn and raised her; by her brother, Alfred E. Canedo; and by her stepmother, Eileen McCarthy Canedo. Kathleen is survived by her children, James Mee and wife, Jean, Claire Mee, Michael Mee and wife, Ellen, Kathleen Malloy and husband, Joseph Malloy of Lynchburg, Va., Margaret Sullivan and husband, Christopher Sullivan, Thomas Mee and wife, Paula, Kevin Mee and wife, Kelly, and Christine Garrison and husband, Scot Garrison. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Her life was spent in caring for her beloved husband of 52 years and her dear children, and in service to others. She taught English to Spanish speaking adults and children. She worked with the American Association of University Women (AAUW) to help bring scholarships to students in need of financial help. She served her church in whatever capacity she was called to do. She helped Catholics accept the new English liturgy after years of hearing only the liturgy in Latin. Loving young people so much, she headed Catholic Doctrine classes for grades 7 through 12 in her parishes in Merritt Island, Florida and in Rutland, Vermont. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels for seven years with her dear friend Lynn Barbour. She received joy from visiting the sick in hospitals and assisted living, bringing the the news of the day and communion when they wished. Life was to be lived and enjoyed by loving and helping others. Her prayer every morning was "This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad." A visitation for Kathleen will be held from 4 until 6 p.m., on Friday, June 26, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. A funeral mass will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Msgr. Kenneth J. Rush officiating. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
+1
+1
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.