Harry Winston Mead Jr., 82, of Lynchburg, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. He was the loving and devoted husband of Merle Craddock Mead for 57 years. Born in Lynchburg on September 14, 1937, he was a son of the late Harry Winston Mead, Sr. and Mary Sandifer Mead. He was retired from Winebarger; member of West Lynchburg Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and was involved with the mission projects; Gideon Bibles and Eubank Masonic Lodge. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Robert Douglas Mead and wife, Christina, Andy Mead and wife, Lily, and Jeffrey Mead and wife, Amy; grandchildren, Brianna Shahmouradian and husband, Alex, Jennifer Mead, Cooper Mead, Skyler Mead, Amber Steele, Richard Steele, and Brandon Steele; and great- grandchildren, Junie, Brodrik, Brenner, Zoey and a sister Nancy M. Cherwek and her husband, Mike. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at West Lynchburg Baptist Church by Dr. Robert A. Putt. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider West Lynchburg Baptist Church Mission Fund or Red Truck Ministry. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
