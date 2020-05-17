May 14, 1931 - Monday, May 11, 2020 Virginia W. McQuarry, 88, went home to Jesus on May 11, 2020. She passed peacefully in her sleep after a short illness. Virginia was a member of Forest Baptist Church and spent her entire life loving and serving Christ in her family, church and community. She is now at peace with her Lord because of her faith in His life, death and resurrection. Virginia trusted Jesus for salvation as a child and shared His love through Child Evangelism Fellowship and as a Bible teacher, choir member, pianist and leader in women's ministries. She was a lovingwife, mother and grandmother. Virginia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard, and her parents, Sandy and Virgie Witt. She is survived by her children, Dawn (Greg) Campbell, Frank (Laurie) McQuarry, and Cindy (Greg) Middaugh; grandchildren, Becky (Justin) Baird, John (Julie) Campbell, David (Lindsay) McQuarry, Alison (Brandon) Rabb, Holly Middaugh, and Richard Middaugh; and six great-grandchildren. A future memorial service has not been planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Forest Baptist Church, Forest, Virginia. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory 21914 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502
