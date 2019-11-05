Barbara W. McLeod (nee Barbara "Babs" Ann Watson) 76, of Longmont, Colorado, passed on January 25, 2019. She is survived by three daughters and four grandchildren. A memorial followed by interment next to her parents and brother, will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Fort Hill Memorial Park, Lynchburg, Va.
