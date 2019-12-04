Evelyn Mclean, 88, a native of North Carolina, and longtime resident of Lynchburg, transitioned to her heavenly home on Saturday evening, November 30, 2019, in Fayetteville, N.C. She was trained at Stokes Beauty School, was a respected hairdresser, and was active in local and state cosmetology organizations. She was a longtime member of White Rock Baptist Church. Arrangements are being handled by Wiseman Mortuary, Inc., 431 Cumberland St., Fayetteville, N.C., 910-483-7111.

