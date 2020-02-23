Patricia Rankin McLaughlin, 74, of Altavista, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife of Daniel McLaughlin for 49 years. Patricia was born in Roanoke, a daughter of the late Emmett Chapman Rankin and Nancy Ingilby Rankin. She is survived by a sister, Mary Claire Suggs of Roanoke; and a cousin, Ann Clark, of Waynesboro. Patricia attended First Baptist Church of Altavista and was a retired elementary school teacher. She was a member of the Patrick Henry High School Class of 1963 and Mary Washington College Class of 67. She loved animals, playing handbells and enjoyed volunteering at the Avoca Museum in Altavista. A memorial service will be conducted by the Rev. Dr. Michael S. Lee at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Altavista. The family will receive friends in the Fellowship Hall following the service and suggests that those wishing to make memorial contributions consider the Avoca Museum at 1514 Main St., Altavista, VA 24517 or First Baptist Church at 1001 Bedford Ave., Altavista, VA 24517. Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service of Altavista is in charge of arrangements. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
