On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, our dearest mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Pauline Houston McGuire, age 86, of Goode, passed away at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was born on August 26, 1933, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late James and Priscilla Houston. She was preceded in death by her late husband of 48 years, Henry Askany McGuire; daughter, Priscilla Rice; one sister, Courtney Terranova; one brother, James A. Houston; and two brothers-in-law, Roy K. Brooks and John Terranova. Pauline leaves to mourn, her daughter, Benita Salmon and former husband, Mike Salmon; and grandchild, Steven Tharp Jr. She was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Steven Tharp Sr. Survivors also include great-grandson, Joey Brown (Lindsey) and great-great-grandson, Landon; daughter, Bonnie Pope (Glenn); granddaughters, Amanda Marsh (Adam Banton) and Courtney Pope Millner (Albert) and great-grandchildren, Miranda Marsh, Noah Marsh, Parker Hatch, Lilliana Millner, Ryder Millner and Keira Millner; daughter, Pansy Edwards (Blair); grandchildren, Madelynne Edwards (Colby Bramlett), Lauren Edwards (Cody Bryant) and Luke Edwards (Ginger Perkins); great-grandson, Caine Bryant; grandson, William Rice Jr. (Tina); great-grandchildren, Megan Rice (Chris Reed), Mathew Rice (Kelli) and children; son in-law, William Rice Sr.; granddaughter, Erica Willoughby (Timmy), great-granddaughters, Haley and Hannah Willoughby; granddaughter, Katrina Rice and great-granddaughters, Alyssa New, Karley Burd, Harlow Rice and great-grandson, Ezekiel Rice. She also leaves behind two sisters, Nancy Brooks and Mary Robertson; a loving sister-in-law, Nancy Houston; and many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. She was a member of Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witness. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren amongst other family and friends. A funeral service will be held today, Saturday, February 29, 2020, 2 p.m., at Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, with Brother Steve Pappas officiating. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one-hour prior from 1 until 2 p.m. Following the burial, family and friends will gather at the home of Benita Salmon and Steven Tharp. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

