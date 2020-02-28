Pauline Houston McGuire, 86, of Goode, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Interment will follow in Fort Hill Memorial Park, Lynchburg, Va. Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

