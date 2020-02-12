Naomi Irby McGhee, 89, of Walton Drive, Appomattox, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at Appomattox Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the wife of the late Richard Terry McGhee Jr. Born in Grit, Va., on October 21, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Florence Bailess and Hugh Irby. She attended Liberty Baptist Church. Naomi was the 1948 class valedictorian for Renan High School and worked in quality control at Altavista Weaving. She is survived by a son, R. Terry McGhee III of Appomattox; two grandchildren, Abigail McGhee and Daniel McGhee of Appomattox; four brothers, Enek Irby and wife, Barbara of Forest, Sam Irby of Hurt, Dwight Irby and wife, Debbie of Burlington, N.C., and Buck Irby of Hurt; and sisters-in-law, Inez Irby and Joyce Irby. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Odessa Irby, Rev Irby, and Vera Hall and two brothers, Paul Irby and Timothy Irby. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, at Robinson Funeral Home officiated by the Rev. Rusty Small. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in Highland Burial Park, Danville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Those wishing to make memorials please consider the American Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road West Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence can be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Naomi McGhee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.