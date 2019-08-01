Elizabeth Ann McGee passed peacefully from this world on Sunday morning, July 28, 2019. Her greatest attribute was her kindness. Her love for animals was unparalleled. She never met a person who she didn't like or a person who didn't like her. Elizabeth always saw the good in people and saw the glass half full! When Elizabeth was given lemons, she made lemonade. Elizabeth was born on May 21, 1955, the daughter of Frederick H. McGee and Mary Jones McGee. She was born in Morgantown, W.Va. and lived most of her life in the Roanoke and Troutville, Va. areas. She moved to the Appomattox area 12 years ago and really enjoyed reconnecting with her extended family and making new friends. She was a graduate of Lord Botetourt High School and attended Roanoke College and National Business College. She was self-employed. She is survived by a brother, Dr. Gregory H McGee (Susan) of Stuart, Florida; aunt, Mrs. Gladys Honig; and cousins, Debbie H. Long, G. W. Bass, Michael Mitchell, Doug Mitchell, Vicki Newlin, and Judy Bageant. Elizabeth is also survived by several long term friends of 40 plus years, Sherry McBride, Bradley Justice Yarbrough, Chris Shaw, and Elaine Greer. Elizabeth was baptized and a member of The New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Pamplin, Va. Even though she struggled with significant health issues in her later years, she always kept her sense of humor and positive attitude. She touched so many people from all walks of life and will be truly missed. A celebration of life service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday August 4, 2019, at The Babcock House, 250 Oakleigh Ave., Appomattox, Va.. The family requests that expressions of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, be in donations to Gleaning for the World, P.O. Box 645, Concord, VA 24538, or the Appomattox County Pet Center, 3074 Morning Star Rd., Appomattox VA 24522. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
